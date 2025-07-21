AMC Global Conducts Multi-Phase Consumer Research To Support Egglife Foods' Expansion Into The Pasta Category

Study validates consumer demand for high-protein, low-carb pasta alternative made from eggs

BLUE BELL, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMC Global , a custom market research firm specializing in launch phase consumer insights, has released a new case study detailing its recent work with Egglife® Foods to explore consumer demand for a better-for-you pasta alternative. The multi-phase research effort supported Egglife's development of a high-protein, low-carb pasta made from eggs, aligning with the brand's mission to transform traditionally flour-based foods into nutritious, delicious options.

Egglife Foods, best known for its protein-packed egglife® wraps, used the research results to enter the pasta category with an innovative new offering, egglife POWER PASTATM. To guide product development and assess market viability, AMC Global worked with the Egglife team to conduct a comprehensive three-phase study combining qualitative and quantitative research methods. The new case study outlines how insights from this research shaped key decisions around product formulation, positioning, and launch planning.

“Launching into a new category requires more than a good idea, it takes deep consumer understanding,” said Miriam Konz, EVP at AMC Global.“Our research approach helped Egglife uncover unmet needs in the pasta space and identify the attributes most likely to drive trial and adoption.”

The three-phase study included:

- Online qualitative bulletin boards to explore current pasta habits, perceptions of better-for-you options, and consumer ideals.

- A national quantitative survey to measure appeal and purchase intent across general consumers and egglife's existing audience.

- In-person cooking groups to observe real-time product interaction and gather feedback on preparation, flavor, and satisfaction.

The research confirmed strong consumer interest in a pasta alternative that aligns with health goals without compromising on taste. Insights from the study informed key aspects of product development and product launch strategy, including packaging, preparation instructions, and positioning.

“AMC Global's research helped us validate our vision and refine the product based on real consumer feedback,” said Andrea Schwenk, Chief Marketing Officer at Egglife Foods.“We're excited by the opportunity to deliver something truly new and needed in the refrigerated pasta aisle, empowering consumers to make any night pasta night.”

Access the case study here:

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company's proprietary PFUTM (Purchaser Follow-Up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize new products through a deep understanding of purchaser and shopper perspectives, backed by an extensive normative database. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Egglife Foods

As a leader in modern nutrition and one of America's fastest-growing food innovators, Egglife Foods is cracking the code on simple, delicious food alternatives by unlocking the power of eggs to empower a flour-free future. What began with their revolutionary egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS in six craveable flavors, has evolved into an innovative protein-packed product portfolio including their new ready-to-eat egglife GRAB & GO line for nutrition on the move and new egglife POWER PASTATM which offers 2X more protein and 90% less carbs than traditional refrigerated pasta. Egglife Foods isn't just creating products, they're pioneering a new approach to healthy eating, debunking the idea that good-for-you food can't taste good. Through patented technology used in their manufacturing process, all Egglife products are "sneaky healthy"-protein-packed and low in carbs, while never sacrificing taste. It's good-for-you food, deliciously disguised. Visit to learn more.

