MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Statement by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade

“Union Day”

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, affirmed that“Union Day,” which falls on July 18th every year, is one of the most important historical milestones in the journey of the United Arab Emirates. This day marks the signing of the Union document and the Constitution, along with the announcement of the official name of the state, paving the way for its eventual establishment on December 2, 1971. Since then, achievements have continued across all fields under the wise leadership and the umbrella of the Union.

His Excellency stated that“Union Day” is a national occasion for all citizens to celebrate the legacy, vision, and efforts of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the fellow Founding Fathers. It is a day to renew our commitment to uphold the values and principles of national unity and cohesion that they instilled in us, generation after generation.

His Excellency Al Zeyoudi added,“On Union Day, we reaffirm our pledge to continue working with dedication and sincerity to serve our nation and to advance our journey of achievements in all fields. We aim to solidify the UAE's leading position among nations, in line with the ambitious visionary goals of our wise leadership, from which our country and its people continue to reap the rewards. The UAE has become a global hub for trade and business, a preferred destination for investors, talents, and the brightest minds.”