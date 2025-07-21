California Northstate University Achieves Full Accreditation For College Of Medicine

ELK GROVE, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Northstate University (CNU) is proud to announce that its College of Medicine has been granted full accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) - a milestone that underscores the university's enduring commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and the advancement of healthcare education.

"LCME's full accreditation of CNU's College of Medicine reflects the unwavering dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and leadership," said Dr. Alvin Cheung, President of California Northstate University. "We are proud to reach this pivotal milestone and energized by the opportunities ahead to expand, innovate, and elevate the future of healthcare education."

The University's journey toward full accreditation began with preliminary accreditation in 2015, followed by provisional status in 2019. Building on that strong foundation, the College of Medicine has implemented targeted advancements in curriculum, clinical partnerships, and student outcomes - culminating in this recognition of excellence. With full accreditation, CNU now joins the ranks of nationally accredited medical schools across the country.

"This achievement is a powerful testament to the vision, perseverance, and hard work of our entire university community," said Dr. Richard Isaacs, Dean of the College of Medicine and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. "It reinforces our mission to provide the highest-quality medical education and to prepare future healthcare leaders who are ready to make a lasting, positive impact in the world."

In addition, CNU's institutional accreditation remains in good standing with Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Following its 2025 review, WSCUC reaffirmed the university's status through the academic year 2033, noting CNU's dedication to its mission, guiding all activities and decisions, to support students and serve the community.

Founded in 2007, CNU has continued to grow and diversify its academic offerings, which now include programs in pharmacy, dentistry, psychology, health sciences, and nursing. The university remains dedicated to advancing the art and science of healthcare and biomedical education in a student-centered, inclusive environment.

To learn more about CNU or to apply for the upcoming academic year, please visit: .

California Northstate University was founded in the Sacramento region in 2007 to advance the science and art of healthcare. California Northstate University is dedicated to educating, developing, and training individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care. Since its inception, California Northstate University has continued to expand to meet the growing needs to the community. Today, California Northstate University has approximately 1,500 combined students and employees in six colleges, including College of Dental Medicine, College of Health Sciences, College of Graduate Studies, College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, and College of Psychology. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: Doug Elmets

916-329-9180

SOURCE California Northstate University

