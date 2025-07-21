Freight Sorting Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices
Freight Sorting Challenge title screen
Freight Sorting Challenge level select
Freight Sorting Challenge iconDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Freight Sorting Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows, PC and Xbox.
Can you quickly identify package destinations and flip switches to send them to the proper outbound vehicle?
2 Different careers:
Warehouse - carefully dispatch packages
Airport - carefully dispatch baggage
12 levels of increasing difficulty in each career
3 gameplay modes for each level:
Easy - limited challenge and less items to sort
Hard - increasing difficulty with more items to sort
Endless - continue until make a mistake.
Includes extensive on screen Help.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
DETAILS:
Seller. Magnin & Associates
Size: 355.5 MB
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.
Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.
Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.
Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).
Xbox with Xbox controller.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright: © 2025 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Freight Sorting Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Freight Sorting Challenge video preview
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
