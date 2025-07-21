Freight Sorting Challenge V1.0 Game Released On Multiple Devices

Freight Sorting Challenge title screen

Freight Sorting Challenge level select

Freight Sorting Challenge icon

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Freight Sorting Challenge , available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Mac,, Windows, PC and Xbox.Can you quickly identify package destinations and flip switches to send them to the proper outbound vehicle?2 Different careers:Warehouse - carefully dispatch packagesAirport - carefully dispatch baggage12 levels of increasing difficulty in each career3 gameplay modes for each level:Easy - limited challenge and less items to sortHard - increasing difficulty with more items to sortEndless - continue until make a mistake.Includes extensive on screen Help.Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. There is also a separate version is for Apple TV, available as a free download to purchasers of the iOS version.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 355.5 MBCategory: GamesCompatibility:iPhone: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 13.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 13.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 13.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).Xbox with Xbox controller.Languages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2025 Magnin & AssociatesPricing and Availability:Freight Sorting Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV,. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

Ed Magnin

Magnin & Associates

+1 972-378-4147

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Freight Sorting Challenge video preview

