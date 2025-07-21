Gershman Mortgage Marks 70 Years Of Service Chesterfield Headquarters Emphasizes Community Strength, Lending Leadership

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years

Gershman Mortgage Logo

Gershman Mortgage, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, marks seven decades of independent stability, customer-centric service, and regional impact.

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gershman Mortgage, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025, marks seven decades of independent stability, customer-centric service, and regional impact.Founded in St. Louis in 1955, the company has grown to more than 250 employees across 22 states. At the core of that national mission is the Chesterfield headquarters, located at 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200 , a hub of leadership, market insight, and community engagement in Greater St. Louis.The Chesterfield branch team includes seasoned mortgage professionals: Shari Wynn, Jennifer Smerek. Scott Alberson, Joe Poropat, Chelsey Murphy, Donna Flaherty, Andy Schoemehl, Kim Reinhold, Jewel Kelly.This depth of expertise enables customized lending solutions from FHA, USDA, and VA products to jumbo and conventional loans serving diverse borrower profiles, including military families, first-time homeowners, and luxury purchasers.Chesterfield's housing market continues to reflect strong demand and rising values. As of June 2025, the median home sold price in Chesterfield Township reached $611,250, a 3.6% annual increase, with a median per‐square‐foot price of $191. The broader Chesterfield market saw typical home values at approximately $569,068, up 4.1% in the past year, with a median sale price near $504,167 and pending sales closing in around 6 days. Active listings numbered between 138 and 189, depending on the dataset, reinforcing its status as a seller's market.This robust housing activity places a premium on loan processing speed, accurate qualification, and localized market knowledge. At the Chesterfield office, the team draws upon national best practices including compliance systems, pricing analytics, and liquidity access while delivering fast, responsive service with a personal touch. That means timely loan execution for suburban families in Wildwood or Town and Country, as well as tailored guidance for buyers financing upscale properties near Chesterfield Valley.Gershman Mortgage's longevity stems from its foundational values: integrity, relationship-first service, and strong support for borrowers and partners. Leadership continuity has reinforced that culture: Scott Alberson has held senior roles for over three decades, and President Adam Mason, who took the helm in 2018, leads the company with a commitment to innovation and personal service.The Chesterfield team frequently engages in local outreach - hosting financial literacy events, participating in housing development initiatives, and collaborating with regional REALTORS, builders, and civic groups. This local involvement ensures the branch's loan products align with real-world needs and evolving demographics in the St. Louis metro area.As housing inventory trends toward limited supply and faster sales cycles in 2025, the Chesterfield office remains focused on delivering clarity and confidence during the mortgage process. That includes educating borrowers on underwriting, loan structure, down payment options, and timely closings.With the ongoing redevelopment of Chesterfield Mall into a mixed-use town center, continued expansion in Chesterfield Valley, and increasing interest in upscale homes, Gershman's headquarters is positioned to support both legacy neighborhoods and new-growth corridors.About Gershman MortgageEstablished in 1955 by Solon Gershman in St. Louis, Gershman Mortgage is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender licensed in 22 states and employing over 250 professionals. The company offers residential lending options including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and construction loans supported by a borrower-first ethos, long-term community relationships, and a track record of reliability. Visit the website for more information.Chesterfield Headquarters16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200Chesterfield, MO 63017NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

Houston Harris

FreshRobot

+1 828-324-1298

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.