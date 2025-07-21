Vertiv Appoints Wei Shen As President Of Greater China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shen joins Vertiv from Gates Corporation, where he served as vice president, general manager – Greater China for nine years. Prior to Gates Corporation, he held several leadership positions at Eaton Electrical, including vice president, general manager of distributed power quality for APAC, vice president of sales operations and power quality marketing APAC, and business unit manager for power quality. Shen holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Automatic Control Engineering from Beihang University.

"Throughout his career, Wei Shen has demonstrated exceptional ability to drive business transformation through comprehensive growth strategies, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and developing high-performing teams. Wei's leadership emphasizes excellence in execution, customer-first focus, and strong collaboration, and I'm pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team as he relocates to the greater Shenzhen area," said Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.

Shen succeeds Edward Cui, who is leaving after a long tenure with the company. Since 2022, Cui has served as president of Greater China, providing disciplined leadership that has enhanced the region and positioned it for continued growth.

Vertiv provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extend from the cloud to the edge of the network, enabling continuous operations, optimal performance, and scalable growth for its customers.

For more information, visit Vertiv .

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv .

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co