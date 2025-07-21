Vertiv Appoints Wei Shen As President Of Greater China
"Throughout his career, Wei Shen has demonstrated exceptional ability to drive business transformation through comprehensive growth strategies, enhanced manufacturing efficiencies, and developing high-performing teams. Wei's leadership emphasizes excellence in execution, customer-first focus, and strong collaboration, and I'm pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team as he relocates to the greater Shenzhen area," said Gio Albertazzi, CEO at Vertiv.
Shen succeeds Edward Cui, who is leaving after a long tenure with the company. Since 2022, Cui has served as president of Greater China, providing disciplined leadership that has enhanced the region and positioned it for continued growth.
Vertiv provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extend from the cloud to the edge of the network, enabling continuous operations, optimal performance, and scalable growth for its customers.
