Mesirow's Tiffany Irving Outlines Essential Mid-Year Financial Health Checklist For High Net Worth Investors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I encourage clients to pause, revisit their goals, and ensure each component of their strategy is still working together," said Irving. "Whether cash flow, retirement funding, or estate planning-it's essential to be intentional and proactive."

1. Cash Flow & Budget Review

Irving recommends starting with foundational principles: assess changes in income, re-evaluate monthly spending, and reconcile them against your budget plan. She adheres to the classic 50/30/20 rule-50% needs, 30% wants, 20% savings-and urges use of tools like Quicken or budgeting apps to track spending.

"Many people can't tell you what they spend monthly - tracking helps bring clarity and control," Irving explained.

2. Retirement Accounts: Beyond Funding

With markets performing strongly, it's vital to ensure retirement contributions are correctly allocated-not just deposited. "Max out your 401(k) if possible and capture every dollar of employer match," Irving advised.

Irving warned: "Don't assume contributions mean investments. Many investors mistakenly leave money in low-yield vehicles instead of allocating it thoughtfully."

3. Idle Cash: Put It to Work

Identifying excess mid-year cash presents opportunities to enhance returns. Irving suggests directing surplus funds into high-yield savings or CDs, or increasing retirement savings if possible.

"Idle money in a checking account is a lost opportunity. Ensure cash is deployed efficiently," she said.

4. Estate Planning: Revisit & Refresh

Often delayed, estate planning is a cornerstone of long-term financial health. Irving recommends reviewing:



Beneficiary designations and account titling

Powers of attorney for health and property

Trusts and "transfer-on-death" instruments Digital asset access (e.g., online accounts, crypto)

Even if initial structures are in place, "regular check‐ins ensure plans reflect life changes," she emphasized.

5. Make It Manageable: One Step at a Time

Acknowledging the breadth of the mid-year check-up, Irving encourages investors to tackle objectives month by month. "Pick a July goal, another for August-you don't need to do everything at once. A small hour of intentional planning yields long-term peace of mind."

