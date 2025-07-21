GENESIS, U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION, AND MLS PLAYERS ASSOCIATION OPEN TWO NEW MINI-PITCHES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Genesis is committed to supporting youth and strengthening the communities we call home," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "By bringing these mini-pitches to Southern California, we're helping create a safe space where children can stay active, dream big, and build a brighter future together."

To celebrate the grand opening, children and coaches took part in a ceremonial first kick and inaugural scrimmage on the new mini-pitches. In addition to playing games and enjoying food from local vendors with their families, participants received commemorative jerseys to mark the special occasion.

"We have deep roots in the Los Angeles community, and we're excited to build on that foundation by opening two new mini-pitches with Genesis and MLSPA," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president and CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "These spaces will not only increase access to the game, but also create more opportunities for young people to connect with peers and mentors, stay active, and engage with their community."

The Musco Mini-Pitch System includes a customized, hard-court surface suited for soccer programs and pick-up games that serve as community hubs, encourage physical activity, and provide more opportunities for play. This mini-pitch is part of U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play program, which has already installed more than 800 mini-pitches across the country and aims to reach 1,000 by 2026. According to U.S. Soccer Foundation's mini-pitch study , approximately 70% of mini-pitches are in areas with high population density and low childhood opportunity, reaching an average of 10,000 children per site.

"It's great to be a part of bringing these mini-pitches to the Los Angeles area, which is also home to two MLS teams," said Clarence Goodson, player relations manager, MLSPA. "Our players in LA, and across the league, remain dedicated to ensuring that the youth in the communities they live and work in have access to safe spaces where they can play, learn, and grow."

Through Genesis Gives, its corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis partners with organizations to improve access to youth sports. Participation in sports not only promotes physical and mental well-being but also provides a platform for children to develop critical life skills such as resilience, collaboration, and teamwork.

U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights. Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit .

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit .

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 80 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House , the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at .

Please visit our media site for the latest news at (United States) and (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America