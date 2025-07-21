Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Sales And Trading With Strategic Hire Of Michael Chrisman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Equity Sales and Trading division with the addition of seasoned professional, Michael Chrisman. This strategic addition enables the broadening of institutional services offered through the firm's California branch.

Michael Chrisman brings 28 years of experience in Institutional Sales trading. Mr. Chrisman has managed a broad array of West Coast-based mutual funds and hedge funds through trading both domestic and international securities, ETFs and programs across all sectors and market caps. Prior to joining Maxim, Mr. Chrisman served in senior positions at various firms, including ANOS Capital, Piper Jaffray, Deutsche Bank, O'Neil Securities, and The Benchmark Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team as Maxim's institutional sales trading platform continues to expand into the West Coast,” said Michael A. Cerussi, Head of Institutional Sales and Trading at Maxim Group.“With his experience in global markets, Michael adds a valuable perspective to our team. His insight will help us unlock new opportunities and strengthen the way we support clients across a wide range of regions and sectors.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

CONTACT: Contact Michael Quintavalla Chief Administrative Officer of Investment Banking 212-895-3500