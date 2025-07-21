2025 Inaugural Global Chest Wall Surgery Conference Concludes Successfully: Uniting Expertise, Driving Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The conference featured a series of high-level academic lectures focusing on the latest developments, advanced techniques, emerging trends, and key issues in chest wall surgery. 9 distinguished medical experts from the United States, India, Japan, Malaysia, Armenia, Thailand, and China delivered keynote speeches, attracting nearly 50 medical professionals from around the world.

A Global Dialogue Shaping the Future of Chest Wall Surgery

The event was co-hosted by the Institute of Chest Wall Surgery (ICWS) of Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital (GD2H) and the International Chest Wall Surgery Organization (ICWSO).

Professor Hongyi Qu, the Director of GD2H, and Professor Wenlin Wang , the president of ICWS, attended the conference. "This is a truly global platform for fostering comprehensive dialogue on chest wall disorders," said Professor Wang. "It will help shape the future of our discipline."

From Nuss to Wang: A New Era of Minimally Invasive Chest Wall Surgery and Global Collaboration

The conference centered on the surgical skills and clinical applications of the traditional Nuss procedure and the innovative Wang procedure for pectus excavatum. Notably, experts from Armenia and Thailand are actively studying the Wang procedure, with plans to introduce it into clinical practice in their countries. They highlighted that, compared with the standard Nuss procedure, the Wang procedure is less invasive, safer, and technically simpler-making it more accessible for experienced surgeons to adopt and implement.

Beyond pectus excavatum, experts also shared their surgical approaches and clinical experiences in treating other chest wall disorders, such as asphyxiating thoracic dystrophy, chest wall tumors, and chest wall infections.

The success of the inaugural conference marks a new milestone in international exchange and collaboration in the field of chest wall surgery. ICWS remains committed to advancing the field through continuous innovation, education, and global partnerships.

About ICWS

ICWS is the world's first independent surgical institution dedicated to chest wall disorders and the largest global center for deformity correction, having performed over 10,000 surgeries for patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Website:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +86 18988543476

YouTube: @icwsorg

Facebook:

SOURCE The Institute of Chest Wall Surgery (ICWS)