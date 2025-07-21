Courtroom Sidekicks Celebrates Over 20 Years In Supporting The Legal Frontlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Courtroom Sidekicks celebrates over 2 decades of courtroom tech support, expanding coast-to-coast with unwavering quality, dedication, and a legacy led by founders Eric Dunbar and Edwin Harding.

Courtroom Sidekicks marks a 22-year milestone in a legal landscape increasingly dominated by high-stakes litigation and evolving courtroom technology. Courtroom Sidekicks is a behind-the-scenes support team for attorneys across the U.S. They offer all the necessary technology needed in the courtroom to ensure a smooth process.

Founded in 2003 by Eric Dunbar and Edwin Harding, the company began not in a sleek office, but in Dunbar's living room, with nothing more than a few pieces of gear, big ideas, and an even bigger dose of resolve.“We just needed work. We were scanning documents, doing anything to survive,” Dunbar recalls.“At one point, I missed a mortgage payment. We were hanging on by a thread.”

The company's now-iconic name, Courtroom Sidekicks, was born from a late-night conversation between the two co-founders, reflecting their vision: to be the loyal, skilled support crew attorneys could always rely on. Dunbar says,“We don't take sides in the courtroom. We support the process, help present the evidence clearly, and make sure everything runs smoothly.”

What started as a desperate pivot turned into a booming business that has now supported thousands of trials across the country. With just 12 team members, 10 technicians, and the two co-founders, the boutique operation delivers a level of quality and customization that's won over even the largest legal clients.“We are small by design,” Dunbar explains.“But we bring experience, personal dedication, and tech excellence to every courtroom we enter.”

Their approach is anything but conventional. Courtroom Sidekicks owns all of its gear, custom-designs its equipment cases, and provides its services at affordable prices.“We built this model to give our clients everything,” Harding says.“Good, fast, and affordable. Most people say you can only pick two. We believe you can have all three.”

Despite the rise of large-scale competitors backed by venture capital, Courtroom Sidekicks continues to thrive, so much so that even their competitors often rely on them for overflow work.“It's ironic,” Dunbar explains.“They call us when their clients specifically request one of our technicians by name. That says everything.”

Looking ahead, Courtroom Sidekicks is focused on expansion, with plans to open three new office locations across the U.S. in the next three years. They have already positioned tech and gear on both coasts and are gearing up to offer rentals and build even more mobility into their services.

Harding reflects on the journey with humility and pride:“There were many times it felt like we were not going to make it. But we stayed the course. That's the biggest lesson. It's not about having it all figured out. It's about staying in the game, even when it hurts.”

For two friends who launched a business on a handshake and no written agreement, Courtroom Sidekicks is a testament to trust, grit, and the quiet power of showing up day after day for 22 years.“We have built something real,” Dunbar says.“And we are just getting started.”

