Energy Security Market To Reach USD 39.26 Billion By 2032, Driven By Cyber Threats And Smart Grid Investments Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 19.64 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 39.26 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.17% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
North America Led the Energy Security Market in 2024, Asia Pacific to Record Fastest CAGR
In 2024, North America dominated the energy security market with a 35.79% revenue share, attributed to stringent regulatory frameworks, high levels of infrastructure digitalization, and rising cyber threats. The U.S. and Canada have advanced significantly in deploying smart grid protection and real-time monitoring solutions. Innovations in integrated cybersecurity and physical defense systems reflect the region's proactive stance in safeguarding vital energy infrastructure.
The Asia Pacific energy security market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.63% between 2025 and 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, expanding energy infrastructure, and escalating cyber threats. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in smart grid security and AI-driven surveillance. Scalable, cost-effective solutions are being launched to safeguard the region's increasingly diverse and vulnerable energy grids.
Company Profiles:
- Chevron Royal Dutch Shell Saudi Aramco Petrobras Marathon Petroleum ConocoPhillips Equinor Gazprom PetroChina Lukoil
Recent Development:
- October 2024: Equinor announced the implementation of advanced carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions aimed at strengthening energy security. This initiative reflects Equinor's ongoing commitment to cutting carbon emissions and accelerating the transition toward a low-carbon energy future. November 2024: Marathon revealed new investments in renewable energy initiatives, including biofuel projects, as part of its efforts to diversify its energy portfolio. These strategic moves underscore Marathon's focus on enhancing energy security through sustainable and clean energy solutions.
Key Segments:
- By Offering:
- Services Solutions
- Long-Term Security Short-Term Security
- Fossil Fuel Plants Geothermal Plants Nuclear Power Plants Renewable Energy Plants
