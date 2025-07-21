Energy Security Market To Reach USD 39.26 Billion By 2032, Driven By Cyber Threats And Smart Grid Investments Research By SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Security Market was valued at USD 19.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 39.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.17% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth is driven by increasing threats of cyberattacks, rising geopolitical tensions, and the growing need to safeguard critical energy infrastructure. The global shift toward digitalization and smart grid technologies has elevated the demand for advanced security systems. Additionally, the integration of renewable energy sources, government mandates for infrastructure protection, and heightened awareness around energy resilience and reliability are contributing to the rising investment in energy security solutions worldwide.





The U.S. Energy Security Market was valued at USD 5.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2025 to 2032.

Growth is driven by rising cyber threats, aging infrastructure, and increased reliance on digital energy systems. Federal initiatives and investments in grid modernization also support market expansion.

By Offering, Solutions Segment Dominated Energy Security Market in 2024 with 52.28% Share Due to Rising Adoption of Integrated Threat Protection Systems

In 2024, the solutions segment held the largest share of the energy security market at 52.28%, driven by strong adoption of surveillance, intrusion detection, and cybersecurity technologies. Industry leaders like Honeywell and Siemens introduced integrated security platforms for real-time threat monitoring. With escalating concerns around infrastructure resilience and operational continuity, these comprehensive solutions have become essential for safeguarding critical energy assets worldwide.

By Security Type, Long-Term Security Segment Captured 66.71% of Energy Security Market

In 2024, the long-term security segment led the energy security market with 66.71% revenue share, fueled by rising investments in resilient infrastructure. Companies like ABB and General Electric introduced advanced cybersecurity and physical protection systems tailored for critical energy assets. These solutions offer sustained defense against evolving threats, ensuring long-term infrastructure stability, operational continuity, and energy system resilience in a globally connected environment.

By Power Plant Type, Fossil Fuel Plants Segment Held 38.94% of Energy Security Market, Renewable Energy Plants Security Segment to Grow at Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the fossil fuel plants segment dominated the energy security market with a 38.94% share, driven by the ongoing global reliance on fossil-based power generation. This dependency has increased demand for advanced cybersecurity and remote monitoring solutions to protect critical infrastructure. Continued development of integrated protection systems is addressing both cyber and physical threats, ensuring reliability in an increasingly vulnerable and digitally connected energy environment.

The renewable energy plants security segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.36% during 2025–2032, fueled by global shifts toward wind, solar, and hydroelectric power. As clean energy infrastructure expands, AI- and IoT-enabled monitoring systems are being deployed to counter next-gen cyber threats. Additionally, securing distributed energy resources is becoming vital to ensure the resilience, reliability, and operational stability of modern renewable-powered grid systems.

Energy Security Market Report Scope: