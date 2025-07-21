Healthcare Consulting Services Market Worth $51.95 Billion By 2030 With 10.1% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Consulting Services Market , valued at US$29.11 billion in 2024, stood at US$32.17 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$51.95 billion by the end of the period. The market's growth is primarily driven by the complexity of healthcare systems, evolving regulations, and the push toward value-based care models, prompting providers, payers, and life sciences companies to seek expert guidance. Additionally, cost containment pressures, public health challenges, and the need for operational efficiency encourage healthcare organizations to outsource strategic, operational, and compliance-related functions to consultants.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Healthcare Consulting Services Market "

40 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages

By service type, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into IT & digital transformation consulting services; strategy consulting services; operation consulting services; financial consulting services; HR & talent consulting services; marketing, sales, and commercialization consulting services; regulatory & compliance; R&D consulting services; public health consulting services; and other services. The IT & digital transformation consulting services segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment's large share and high growth rate is attributed to the rising adoption of AI, cloud infrastructure, interoperability, and IoT solutions in hospitals, payers, and device manufacturers. Healthcare organizations increasingly seek deep expertise to guide complex digital initiatives spanning EHR modernization, telehealth deployment, cybersecurity enhancement, analytics integration, and connected care platforms.

By end user, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into government bodies, healthcare providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, medical device companies, and other end users. Among these, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare providers operate with escalating costs, declining reimbursement rates (especially with the shift to value-based care), and increasing labor shortages. Healthcare providers need comprehensive strategic and operational consulting to redesign care models, develop risk-sharing agreements, implement population health management programs, and build analytical capabilities to track and report outcomes.

By geography, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This region has numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that utilize healthcare consulting services. The rapid digital transformation, government healthcare reforms, rising healthcare spending, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and telemedicine. Major deals and investments, including technology partnerships, MedTech expansions, strategic collaborations between global consulting firms and local healthcare providers, and increased activity in emerging economies, further support this dynamic growth.

Request Sample Pages :

The prominent players in the Healthcare consulting services market include Accenture Plc (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Deloitte (UK), McKinsey & Company (UK), PwC (UK), Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) (UK), Huron Consulting Group Inc. (US), KPMG (UK), Boston Consulting Group (US), Bain & Company, Inc. (US), and IQVIA Inc. (US), among others.

Accenture Plc (Ireland):

Accenture Plc offers Accenture Health and myConcerto platforms to help healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies with digital transformation, claims management, and patient engagement. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US) delivers healthcare consulting through its TriZetto Healthcare Products, which payers use to streamline benefits administration, care management, and IT operations. McKinsey & Company (US) provides strategic and digital consulting supported by McKinsey Health Institute and QuantumBlack, which enhances healthcare system efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and operational performance for providers, payers, and governments. Using advanced analytics, Deloitte's (US) ConvergeHEALTH platform enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to improve clinical trials, patient engagement, and real-world evidence generation. PwC (UK) leverages its Health Research Institute (HRI) and DoubleJump Health platform to support healthcare providers, payers, and public sector clients in implementing digital solutions, data governance strategies, and healthcare system transformation.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Healthcare IT Integration Market

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Healthcare Consulting Services Companies and Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size

About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED