NEW PODCAST SHOWCASES CHARLIE's PLACE, A REVOLUTIONARY, CULTURAL HAVEN IN AMERICAN HISTORY THAT BROUGHT PEOPLE TOGETHER THROUGH MUSIC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Beginning Monday, July 21, 2025,, a new five-episode, documentary-style podcast series hosted by filmmaker Rhym Guissé, uncovers the unbelievable true story of a revolutionary Myrtle Beach juke joint that brought communities together through the power of music. Segregation was the law in the 1940s and 1950s, but Charlie's Place had its own rules-Black and White people were welcome to enjoy some of the greatest musicians of our time: Little Richard, Count Basie, Ray Charles, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald and many more. The groundbreaking music venue became a symbol of joy, strength and hope in a divided time. InGuissé shares the remarkable story of resilience and unity of a community and the transformative power of music.

Charlie Fitzgerald, a powerful Black businessman whose past was shrouded in mystery, was the club's enigmatic founder who achieved the impossible-an integrated nightclub in Myrtle Beach. His success was an inspiration to many but a danger to those in power. As the club flourished, it sparked intense resistance from segregationists, leading to a raid by Ku Klux Klan members, and profound change that reverberated through the community.

The podcast takes listeners on a journey through the legendary venue's history-revealing the truth behind its origins, the challenges it faced and the vibrant community it brought together. Interspersing interviews with historians, cultural experts and Carolinians who share firsthand accounts of growing up during the height of Charlie's Place, Guissé tells the story of how this music venue defied segregation and what happens when people choose courage and community over division. It's a tale of triumph and tragedy, of resilience and joy, of a place where music did more than entertain-it changed lives and shaped a movement.

"Charlie's Place is a meaningful part of Myrtle Beach's history that reminds us of the power of community and the importance of coming together, even in the hardest times. Preserving its legacy is about more than just remembering the past. It is about honoring the people who stood up for unity in a divided time and helping that message continue to inspire future generations," said Stuart Butler, President, Visit Myrtle Beach.

"Working on this project showed me the beauty of preserving Black legacy with care. Storytelling isn't just creative work - it's about honoring culture and history, and I feel truly honored to carry that responsibility," said Guissé.

Co-produced by Atlas Obscura , the leading travel and content community destination, Rococo Punch , the award-winning independent audio production studio known for their thoughtful storytelling and exquisite sound, and in partnership with Malcolm Gladwell's acclaimed podcast and audiobook company, Pushkin Industries , and Visit Myrtle Beach, CHARLIE'S PLACE is a captivating exploration of an overlooked and significant chapter in American history. The first episode will air on Monday, July 21, 2025, with future episodes available weekly on all major podcast listening platforms. Starting July 21, Pushkin+ subscribers can binge the full, five-episode series ad-free. Pushkin+ subscribers can also access ad-free episodes, full audiobooks, and exclusive binges of other Pushkin content. Sign up for Pushkin+ on the Charlie's Place show page on Apple Podcasts or at pushkin/plus . For more information on Charlie's Place, visit .

