CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE TO HOST FOURTH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL WEEK OF GIVING CELEBRATING NETWORK-WIDE PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the week of July 28 – August 1, the global real estate brand will showcase CENTURY 21 independent brokerages from around the globe and their fundraising events and service activities to support causes that matter most to affiliated agents and local communities - including housing access, food insecurity, disaster relief, education, health, and environmental sustainability. The CENTURY 21 International Week of Giving will be highlighted via #C21WithYou social media campaign across the brand's owned channels and those of its franchisees throughout the week.

"Real estate is about more than just property - it's about people," said Mike Miedler , President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "The International Week of Giving is a powerful reflection of our network's dedication to making a difference. Whether it's through work with Easterseals, a national nonprofit organization, local food drives or charity events, the brokers and agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21 brand continue to show up for their communities in meaningful ways."

A Legacy of Impact with Easterseals

A cornerstone of the brand's philanthropic efforts is its 46-year relationship with Easterseals , one of the nation's leading disability and community services organizations. In 2024 alone, the CENTURY 21 System raised more than $2.6 million for Easterseals, bringing its lifetime total to $141 million .

"Through our network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides disability and community services across the country, from early childhood education to job training for veterans," said Kendra Davenport , President and CEO, Easterseals. "Our 46-year relationship with the CENTURY 21 brand helps make this work possible, leveraging their global network of affiliated real estate brokers and agents to raise millions of dollars for community-based services supporting people with disabilities. This kind of long-term commitment makes a real difference – for Easterseals and the communities we serve."

"This collaboration is more than a tradition - it's a testament to the values we share," said Greg Sexton , COO of Century 21 Real Estate and a member of the Easterseals National Board of Directors. "I am so proud of the dedicated efforts of the CENTURY 21 Network's members as they not only raise money but drive awareness for the important work of this remarkable organization. Over the last few years, I have had the privilege of working more closely with the Easterseals team to create synergies that elevate the organization's impact to more than 1.5 million people served by Easterseals each year. Together, we're helping to build a more inclusive world where people of all abilities can thrive."

MLS All-Star Game: A New Stage for Giving

This year, the CENTURY 21 brand will elevate its message of giving on a national stage by hosting a special charity moment during halftime at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23rd at Q2 Stadium. One special match attendee will have the chance to score a goal on the All-Star pitch and help the CENTURY 21 brand deliver a $50,000 donation to Easterseals. Greg Sexton will be accompanied on the field by Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport and local Easterseals program beneficiaries whose lives have been impacted through Easterseals services.

