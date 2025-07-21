Logic20/20 Named A 2025 Best Firm To Work For By Consulting Magazine

Logicic20/20 is a Consulting Magazine's Best Firm to Work For 2025

This marks the firm's third honor this year from the publication, which previously recognized two consultants for excellence in compliance and innovation

- Christian O'MearaSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion on Consulting Magazine's list of 2025 Best Firms to Work For .Based on employee-satisfaction surveys, the list includes Logic20/20 among 50 other national firms and honors the organization in the Small Firms category. Earlier this year, the publication recognized two Logic20/20 team members among its 2025 Top Consultants for excellence in regulatory compliance and industry innovation.Consulting Magazine identifies the Best Firms to Work For through an industry-wide survey assessing six areas of employee satisfaction: culture, career development, work/life balance, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.“Our 'Logicians' continue to be our greatest strength,” said Will Schmidt, Logic20/20's General Manager of Consulting.“Their unwavering commitment to developing and delivering the best solutions for their client teams-while devoting time to building an inclusive and engaging internal culture of support and celebration-truly sets us apart.”“Nothing compares to the energy and enthusiasm our Logicians bring to their teams and the office,” said Christian O'Meara, CEO of Logic20/20.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people. It reflects our culture, built on trust, support, and a commitment to celebrating each other's accomplishments.”The firm's official ranking will be announced on September 11, during Consulting Magazine's award ceremony in Chicago.See the full list of official honorees here .For a closer look at what it's like to work at Logic20/20, visit .

