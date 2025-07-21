Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Raghav Chadha Flags 55% Vacancy In DGCA, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks


2025-07-21 10:11:04
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised serious concerns in Parliament about India's civil aviation regulator DGCA. Highlighting a 55% vacancy in technical posts, Chadha warned it compromises passenger safety, pilot licensing, and aircraft maintenance, urging urgent reforms to empower the aviation watchdog.

MENAFN21072025007385015968ID1109827216

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search