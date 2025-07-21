Raghav Chadha Flags 55% Vacancy In DGCA, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks

AAP MP Raghav Chadha raised serious concerns in Parliament about India's civil aviation regulator DGCA. Highlighting a 55% vacancy in technical posts, Chadha warned it compromises passenger safety, pilot licensing, and aircraft maintenance, urging urgent reforms to empower the aviation watchdog.

