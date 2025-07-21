Coastal Flood Advisory For Northern California: Bay Area On Alert Until Midnight Tuesday - Here's What You Need To Know
The NWS cautions that up to one foot of water above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The San Francisco tidal gauge is forecast to register a high tide of 6.88 feet MLLW, or 1.04 feet above normal, around 9:02 PM Monday. However, high tide timing can vary by as much as two hours across different parts of the Bay Area.
Potential impacts include:
Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads, with isolated road closures expected.
Hazardous travel conditions; drivers are advised not to drive through barricades or unknown-depth floodwaters.
Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to take protective measures for property.NWS guidelines
Stay alert after dark: Flood dangers are harder to detect at night. If flooding is observed, act immediately and move inland.
Protect your property: Secure loose objects, board up low-level windows, and prepare your home for potential flood impact.
Prepare for evacuation: Know your routes and be ready to leave without delay if flooding becomes imminent.
If stranded, move up: Stay indoors, go to the highest floor, and have essentials like water, food, a flashlight, and a portable radio ready.
Avoid exposed coastal areas: Do not fish or observe waves from piers or rocks during heavy surf-sudden large waves can sweep over dry surfaces without warning.
The NWS urges everyone in the region to stay informed, monitor alerts, and take action quickly if floodwaters begin to rise. The public is encouraged to remain cautious and stay updated via official weather alerts as tides rise Monday evening.
