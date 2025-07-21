Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-07-21 10:07:58
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - GoldMining Inc. : Is advancing its gold-copper strategy across the Americas in response to copper prices surging to near-record highs, up approximately 20% year-over-year. As global electrification, clean energy deployment, and U.S. trade policy intensify copper demand, GoldMining seeks to leverage its extensive portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects to unlock significant value for shareholders. GoldMining Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.05.

