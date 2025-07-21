Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Canagold Resources Ltd. : Announced positive results of the Feasibility Study for its 100% owned New Polaris gold-antimony project located in northwest British Columbia. The Company expects to file a technical report relating to the FS, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, within 45 days. Canagold Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.37.

