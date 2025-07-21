Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Argo's May 2025 Oil Production


2025-07-21 10:06:54
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (" Argo " or the " Company ") May 2025 oil production was a total of 2,725 barrels for the month, averaging 88 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN $61.50 per barrel and Argo's May oil revenue was $167,534 and net operating cash flow was $84,600.

May 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating
cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		91 bbl/day 34 bbl/day $65,101 $34,490
Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest) 		91 bbl/day 17 bbl/day $33,938 $13,212
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest) 		50 bbl/day 19 bbl/day $35,914 $16,829
Lloyd 2
(23.077% interest) 		12 bbl/day 3 bbl/day $4,335 $559
Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest) 		79 bbl/day 15 bbl/day $28,246 $15,509
May 2025 Total 88 bbl/day $167,534 $84,600

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

