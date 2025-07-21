Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend For July
Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of July 2025 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2025.
This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.
Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.
Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit . Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at and on SEDAR+ at .
