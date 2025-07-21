Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Media Representatives For Contributions To National Press - Decree

2025-07-21 10:05:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree awarding a group of media professionals in recognition of their contributions to the development of national press, Trend reports.

The full text of the decree of the head of state can be found at the link.

