Legal Tax Defense Announces Expanded Services For Tax Debt Relief

Los Angeles, CA - Legal Tax Defense, Inc., a trusted name in tax law representation , announces the expansion of its services through the addition of new legal staff, updated client support systems, and specialized offerings addressing ERC audits, and multi-state tax issues. With a team of seasoned tax attorneys and enrolled agents, Legal Tax Defense continues to offer personalized tax debt relief solutions designed to protect clients from aggressive collection actions and financial strain.

In recent years, an increasing number of Americans have faced mounting tax debt as a result of economic disruptions and evolving IRS enforcement measures Tax Defense has responded by hiring additional legal professionals and client service specialists, reducing wait times for initial consultations. The firm also launched a new secure client portal to streamline document submissions and communications, and expanded its availability to include evening and weekend appointments.

“Tax debt can create long-term financial distress for families and business owners alike,” said a spokesperson for Legal Tax Defense.“Our mission is to offer clear, honest legal representation so that taxpayers understand their rights and are not left navigating the IRS alone.”

Legal Tax Defense provides comprehensive legal services that include Offers in Compromise, installment agreements, penalty abatement requests, and audit defense. Clients receive support from licensed professionals who are well-versed in federal and state tax laws, ensuring compliance while pursuing the most favorable outcomes.

As part of the expanded services, the firm now offers tailored solutions for emerging tax concerns, including Employee Retention Credit (ERC) audit defense, and support for remote workers facing multi-state filing obligations. These additions reflect the evolving landscape of tax enforcement and the firm's commitment to staying ahead of regulatory changes.

All case evaluations begin with a detailed review of each client's financial circumstances to determine the most appropriate path toward resolution. The firm operates with a commitment to confidentiality, transparency, and clear communication throughout the process.

With its expanded focus, Legal Tax Defense aims to reach more individuals and businesses across the United States who are in need of reliable tax debt relief . The firm also offers educational resources on its website, , helping taxpayers understand their options and avoid common pitfalls when dealing with the IRS.

Legal Tax Defense is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients nationwide through virtual consultations and secure document handling systems.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit .

Disclaimer: This press release is intended for informational purposes only. Tax laws vary by jurisdiction, and individuals are advised to consult a licensed tax attorney or professional regarding their specific situation.