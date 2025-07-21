Manhattan Plastic Surgeon Sees Growing Demand For Natural Breast Augmentation With Fat Grafting
Fat grafting to the breast involves removing fat from areas such as the abdomen, thighs, or flanks through liposuction, purifying it, and then carefully injecting it into the breasts. The result is a fuller, more contoured breast appearance without foreign materials or the long-term maintenance sometimes associated with implants.
At the Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC, the procedure is also popular among women undergoing breast reconstruction after mastectomy or lumpectomy, as well as those seeking subtle augmentation or correction of asymmetry.
"Patients are increasingly educated and selective about their options," Dr. LoTempio explains. "They love that fat grafting not only enhances their breasts but also sculpts other areas of the body. Plus, they're reassured by the fact that it uses their own tissue, which feels and looks more natural."
Dr. LoTempio and the team at the Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC take a highly individualized approach to patient care, ensuring that each procedure is tailored to the patient's anatomy and aesthetic goals. Whether for cosmetic enhancement or reconstructive purposes, the focus remains on delivering natural, balanced, and lasting results.
About the Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC
The Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC specializes in cutting-edge reconstructive and cosmetic breast procedures, including fat grafting, implant-based reconstruction, and advanced microsurgical techniques. Led by board-certified plastic surgeons, the plastic surgery center is committed to compassionate care and exceptional outcomes.
Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC
590 5th Ave, Suite 1124
New York, NY 10036
(646) 350-1675
SOURCE Breast Reconstruction Center of NYC
