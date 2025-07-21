First Bank Of Alabama To Open New Branch In Childersburg July 23

The state's oldest bank opens doors in America's oldest city

CHILDERSBURG, Ala., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Alabama (FBAL), the oldest continuously operating bank in the state, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Childersburg on July 23. This marks the bank's 14th location and its fifth in Talladega County, underscoring FBAL's ongoing commitment to investing in and serving the communities of East Central Alabama.

Located close to the heart of downtown Childersburg, the new branch will offer full-service banking with modern technology, hometown service, and a team deeply connected to the local community.

"We're honored to bring the oldest continuously operating bank in the state of Alabama to the oldest continuously occupied city in America, as we deepen our community roots in Talladega County," said Chad Jones, President and CEO of First Bank of Alabama. "This marks our 14th established branch, five of which now serve the Talladega County area. With hometown decision-making and innovative technology, we're proud to offer state-of-the-art banking right here in your backyard."

Construction of the Childersburg branch began last year following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by city officials, local leaders, and First Bank of Alabama team members. The new facility reflects the bank's growth strategy while staying true to the mission of personalized, relationship-driven service.

For more information about First Bank of Alabama, visit or stop by the new Childersburg branch this July.

About First Bank of Alabama

First Bank of Alabama, based in Talladega, AL, is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc., and a full-service community bank with approximately $1 billion in total assets. Formed in 1848, First Bank of Alabama is the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama and operates 14 offices in East Central Alabama. For more information, please visit .

