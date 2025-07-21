UnitedLayer® Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM 2025 for Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services: Managed Hosting

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UnitedLayer, a leading provider of hybrid colocation, private cloud, and infrastructure services, has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider LensTM 2025 – Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services: Managed Hosting.This marks the third consecutive year that ISG, a global technology research and advisory firm, has recognized UnitedLayer for its excellence in delivering managed private/hybrid cloud and data center solutions."UnitedLayer is a leading private cloud hosting solution provider with built-in AI-driven cloud intelligence and multicloud management capabilities, that delivers enterprise-grade private cloud infrastructure with high availability, performance, and low-latency networking at a global scale. It offers a premium, high-performance private cloud solution which is a key differentiator, particularly appealing to enterprises with demanding workloads, security and compliance requirements, along with strict uptime requirements."- Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst, ISG.UnitedLayer has consistently demonstrated a growing market presence based on its innovative solutions, service differentiation, and its ability to execute managed private/hybrid cloud and data center solutions across diverse industries.“This recognition reflects a long-term commitment to redefine private clouds as agile and software configurable as-a-service like public clouds, but also secure and high-performance as dedicated data center infrastructure”, explained Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer.“UnitedLayer's private cloud comes with built-in cloud intelligence and enterprise AI solutions that enables customers to automate their global cloud infrastructure and rapidly innovate their business.”UnitedLayer's platform is architected to provide high-performance, fault-tolerant infrastructure optimized for enterprise-grade scalability and operational resilience. It has high performance capabilities like 100G networking for scalable, ultra-fast data transfer and 100KIOPS for high-throughput and low-latency storage. It also provides 100+ IaaS and PaaS to support a wide range of enterprise workloads along with 99.999% availability based on N+M architecture for mission-critical business continuity.Its advanced GPU/CPU full stack infrastructure and platform as a service is optimized for AI/ML and analytics workloads. UnitedLayer comes with a built-In Gen-AI intelligence layer for managing and automating infrastructure and a globally distributed network of 30+cloud regions and 170+ edge regions for enhanced proximity, performance, and compliance.This latest recognition from ISG further cements UnitedLayer's position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking next-generation private and hybrid cloud solutions. As AI-innovation continues to accelerate across industries, UnitedLayer remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cloud infrastructure-combining the flexibility of the cloud with the control and performance of high-end data center architecture. With an unwavering focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, UnitedLayer is not just keeping pace with the future of cloud computing-it's helping redefine it.About UnitedLayerUnitedLayer is a pioneer in enterprise-grade private cloud solutions, delivering secure, scalable, and high-performance infrastructure tailored to the modern enterprise. Our portfolio includes United Private Cloud, UnitedConnect, UnitedEdge, UnitedSecure, G3 Sovereign Cloud, and G3 NaaS,-an advanced G3 IaaS platform with 99.999% availability, software-defined agility, full multicloud integration, and Built-In intelligence layer. We help organizations streamline complexity, strengthen security, and accelerate innovation across their hybrid cloud environments.To learn more contact, us at ... or +1-888-853-7733.About ISGInformation Services Group (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including over 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics. The firm provides market intelligence, advisory services, and benchmarking to help organizations achieve operational excellence and accelerate growth.

