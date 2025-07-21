Mothers Against Drunk Driving Debuts New Identity For Its Annual Fundraiser Event: Move With MADD

MADD builds on success of past Walk Like MADD events with new name, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in support of its mission to end impaired driving

IRVING, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) today announced a new brand identity for its long-standing annual community event fundraiser: Move With MADD. Formerly Walk Like MADD, the annual event unites communities across the nation to take action to end impaired driving and honor victims. The new name reflects MADD's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility by enabling more people to participate, regardless of physical ability. The transition to Move with MADD also allows the organization to include a wider range of outdoor activities like 5k walks, 5k competitive races, fun runs, cycling races, fishing tournaments, and golf tournaments to inspire communities across the nation to get active in the fight against impaired driving.

Every 85 seconds, someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash. Move With MADD empowers communities to act through fundraising, advocacy, and remembrance, uniting survivors, victims' families and supporters to help end this preventable crime, while broadening participation by including various forms of movement to make the event more inclusive for people of all abilities and preferences.

"Our mission remains steadfast, and we are proud of the impact our walks and other events have made over the years to raise awareness and funds to help end impaired driving for good," said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of MADD. "By evolving the event, we are not only honoring the legacy of 'Walk Like MADD' but also enhancing it to reach even more people and create a greater impact."

Funds raised through Move With MADD directly support MADD's free 24/7 victim services, which include emotional support, guidance through the criminal and civil justice systems, assistance with victim impact statements, and connections to additional resources. Donations also support advocacy efforts around anti-drunk driving technology and stricter laws, underage drinking and substance use prevention efforts across communities in the U.S. Walk Like MADD events in 2024 united over 13,000 walkers and more than 1,200 MADD volunteers and staff across 87 communities.

To register for one of the 50+ Move With MADD events taking place across the nation this year and to learn more about how to donate, volunteer, or sponsor, please visit movewithmadd .

About MADD

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by more than 40%, saved nearly 500,000 lives, and served nearly one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Drunk Driving Law that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED