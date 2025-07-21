U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market And Competition Insights 2025-2034 - Next-Gen Genomic Tools And Decentralized Testing To Transform U.S. Diagnostics Landscape

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States in vitro diagnostics market, valued at USD 19.84 billion in 2024, is set to experience significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2025-2034, the market is anticipated to reach USD 36.55 billion by 2034, owing to a robust healthcare infrastructure and continuous innovation.

Rapid Diagnostic Launches to Strengthen the Market

Innovative diagnostic launches, such as InBios International's Strongy Detect IgG ELISA, are bolstering market growth. This rapid serological test, classified by CLIA for high-complexity labs, addresses diagnostic gaps, fostering market expansion with improved infectious disease detection.

United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends

Key market trends include the approval of advanced genomic diagnostics and the growth of diagnostic access via decentralized molecular testing collaborations. Tempus AI's xT CDx test and Veracyte Inc.'s collaboration with Illumina exemplify these trends, enhancing personalized treatment and expanding test access.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product and services, technology, application, and end user. Among technologies, immunodiagnostics emerges as a market leader due to its precision and adaptability. Companies like Quest Diagnostics exemplify this growth with innovations like the AAVrh74 ELISA assay, pivotal in personalized medicine.

Leading Players

Industry leaders include bioMerieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and QIAGEN, with significant market contributions through strategic expansions and innovations. Their advancements in precision medicine, genetic testing, and collaboration underscore the dynamic growth of the U.S. in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report



What was the market value in 2024?

What is the forecast outlook for 2025-2034?

What factors drive market demand?

What major trends are shaping the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the current unmet needs and challenges? How are key players' strategies influencing market dynamics?

Key Attributes