U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market And Competition Insights 2025-2034 - Next-Gen Genomic Tools And Decentralized Testing To Transform U.S. Diagnostics Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$19.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$36.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
- 1.1 Objectives of the Study 1.2 Key Assumptions 1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope 1.4 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
- 3.1 North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview 3.2 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview
4 Vendor Positioning Analysis
- 4.1 Key Vendors 4.2 Prospective Leaders 4.3 Niche Leaders 4.4 Disruptors
5 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Landscape
- 5.1 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Developers Landscape 5.2 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Product Landscape
6 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics
- 6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints 6.2 SWOT Analysis 6.3 PESTEL Analysis 6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model 6.5 Key Demand Indicators 6.6 Key Price Indicators 6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends 6.8 Value Chain Analysis
7 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)
- 7.1 By Product & Services 7.2 By Technology 7.3 By Application 7.4 By End User
8 Regulatory Framework
9 Patent Analysis
- 9.1 Analysis By Type of Patent 9.2 Analysis by Publication Year 9.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority 9.4 Analysis by Patent Age 9.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis 9.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation
10 Funding and Investment Analysis
- 10.1 Analysis by Funding Instances 10.2 Analysis by Type of Funding 10.3 Analysis by Funding Amount 10.4 Analysis by Leading Players 10.5 Analysis by Leading Investors
11 Strategic Initiatives
- 11.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances 11.2 Analysis by Type of Initiative 11.3 Analysis by Leading Players 11.4 Analysis by Geography
12 Supplier Landscape
- 12.1 Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Companies) 12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. 12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. 12.4 bioMerieux SA 12.5 Sysmex Corporation 12.6 Abbott 12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 12.8 QIAGEN 12.9 Quidel Corporation 12.10 Danaher Corporation
13 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
