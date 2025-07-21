Foresight Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 decreased 45% to $3.72 million compared to $6.77 million for the first half of 2024. The decrease in net income reflects a $1.33 million increase in provision for loan losses, a $1.96 million impairment charge related to other investments and $1.88 million of charter consolidation expenses. Diluted Earnings per share for the first six months of 2025 was $1.03 compared to $1.94 for the half of 2024.

Foresight CEO Peter Q. Morrison stated,“The legal consolidation of our Company's six banking charters occurred on May 1, 2025, and the conversions of operating systems to a single platform is on track to be completed in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The charter consolidation is expected to provide significant savings via the elimination of duplicative expenses and efficiencies gained by operating under one banking platform. These efficiencies combined with more consistent credit administration practices gained through the charter consolidation will improve credit quality, earnings, and shareholder value.”

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased by $588 thousand, or 5%, to $12.95 million as compared to $12.36 million for the second quarter of 2024; and increased by $685 thousand, or 6%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to 3.40% compared to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2024; and 3.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, increased $740 thousand, or 3%, to $25.21 million compared to $24.47 million in the first six months of 2024. The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.29% for the first six months of 2025.

Total loans increased by $29.27 million during the quarter to $1.13 billion as of June 30, 2025 compared to $1.10 billion as of March 31, 2025; and increased $8.3 million as compared to total loans as of June 30, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $8.8 million during the second quarter to $1.38 billion as of June 30, 2025; and increased by $11.5 million as compared to total deposits as of June 30, 2024.

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased by $100 thousand to $238 thousand as compared to $138 thousand in the second quarter of the prior year; and decreased by $1.06 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025 loan net charge-offs totaled $2.93 million. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $1.54 million, a $1.33 million increase over the provision expense for the first half of 2024.

Total non-performing assets of the Company as of June 30, 2025 were $28.29 million compared to $29.71 million the previous quarter, and $21.40 million as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets equaled 1.76% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 1.83% as of March 31, 2025 and 1.34% as of June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased $1.35 million to $3.0 million compared to $1.66 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to $1.2 million of non-recurring revenue received under a debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $1.61 million to $4.95 million compared to $3.33 million the first half of 2024. This increase includes the $1.2 million non-recurring revenue received under the debit card branding agreement.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $11.95 million, a $2.31 million increase over $9.64 million in the second quarter of 2024; and a $234 thousand decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase in operating expenses over the second quarter of 2024 includes $1.56 million in charter consolidation expenses, including $57 thousand in salary and benefits, $143 thousand in outside services and $1.36 million in other expenses, which is primarily related to data system conversions.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased by $5.34 million to $24.13 million compared to $18.79 million the first half of 2024. This increase in noninterest expense includes $1.88 million in charter consolidation expenses and a $1.96 million impairment charge related to a nonmarketable equity investment.

The closing price for the Company's stock was $31.50, as of the close of business April 16, 2025. Tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock increased by $1.78 and $2.82 to $44.37 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $42.59 and $41.55 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock, excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was $52.43 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $51.79 at the end of 2024 and $51.36 as of June 30, 2024.

About Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Winnebago County, Illinois and is the parent company of Foresight Bank, which operates in Northern Illinois under its divisional names Northwest Bank of Rockford, State Bank in Freeport, State Bank of Davis, German American State Bank in German Valley, Winnebago and Pecatonica, Lena State Bank, and the State Bank of Herscher. Foresight's common stock is listed on the“OTCQX” market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Forward-Looking Statements

