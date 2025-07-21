Soldthrough Announces Executive Appointments Of Kristina Keane And Raluca Dumitrescu To Drive Strategic Growth

SoldThrough today announces the appointments of Kristina Keane as Senior Vice President of Sales & Digital and Raluca Dumitrescu as Senior Director of Sales.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoldThrough , a leading enterprise solutions provider for brands navigating multi-channel retail, today announced the appointments of Kristina Keane as Senior Vice President of Sales & Digital and Raluca Dumitrescu as Senior Director of Sales, both joining the company's Executive Leadership Team.###Kristina Keane Appointed SVP of Sales & DigitalAs Senior Vice President of Sales & Digital, Kristina Keane will lead SoldThrough's global positioning strategy, retailer partnerships, as well as all sales and technology efforts. A senior retail, marketing, and digital executive, she brings deep experience driving optimization, innovation, growth and transformation.Keane joins SoldThrough from Hudson's Bay Company, where she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital & Technology. At Hudson's Bay, she led the nationwide digital channel along with marketing & technology ownership for its full multi-billion-dollar business.Previously, she served as the Vice President of Digital and the Divisional Vice President of Marketplace & Dropship at Hudson's Bay Company during a pivotal shift to e-commerce where she fueled digital growth including international expansion, the introduction of seller solutions via fulfillment partners, cross-border logistics and more, along with building scalable and sustainable processes for both internal and external stakeholders.“Kristina brings a truly rare combination of leadership, strategic vision and proven operational excellence to the SoldThrough team,” said Dan Cate, Founder and CEO at SoldThrough.“Her experience leading the e-commerce and marketing organizations at HBC, such an iconic global retailer, gives her a unique perspective into the immense value of SoldThrough's offering for brands, retailers, and customers alike. Kristina's vision and leadership will be instrumental – I couldn't be more excited to welcome her.”Keane is based in Toronto, Canada, and joins SoldThrough effective immediately.###Raluca Dumitrescu Appointed Senior Director of SalesAs Senior Director of Sales, Raluca Dumitrescu will lead SoldThrough's newly created sales and new business development team. A retail and sales leader, she brings significant experience cultivating key relationships, building out successful teams, and delivering growth. Dumitrescu joins SoldThrough from Max Retail, where she served as Senior Director of Sales. At Max Retail, she led enterprise and brand sales, developed relationships with key retail partners to drive new business opportunities, and implemented strategic solutions to optimize inventory and accelerate sell-through across retail channels.“Having worked with Raluca for some time now, I know how passionate she is about building long term relationships and mutually profitable partnerships with potential clients and customers,” said Dan Cate, Founder & CEO at SoldThrough.“She's built scalable sales teams and processes from the ground up. Raluca is the right leader at the right time to super-charge our growth in the coming years.”Prior to joining Max Retail, Dumitrescu managed sales organizations at Majestic Mills, Norma Kamali, and Halston. She is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and joins SoldThrough effective immediately.###Founded in 2022, SoldThrough is a leading enterprise solutions provider that seamlessly integrates warehouse logistics and systems connectivity at scale, offering brands the simplest and most cost-effective way to launch, build, and grow profitable multi-channel sales with US consumers. For additional information or press inquiries, please contact ...

