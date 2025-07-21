Fidelis Security Integrates With Palo Alto Networks To Deliver Enhanced Network Detection And Response

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Two Cybersecurity Leaders. One Unified Solution for Unmatched Network Defense.

- Paul Girardi, CISO at Fidelis SecurityRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fidelis Security, a leader in proactive cyber defense, today announced an integration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader. The integration of Fidelis Networkwith Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access delivers a comprehensive security framework for enhanced threat detection, response, and prevention, enabling secure, seamless user access regardless of location.Addressing Today's Cybersecurity ChallengesSecurity teams continue to face significant obstacles in collecting and analyzing decrypted network traffic, an essential step in identifying zero-day exploits and detecting abnormal behavior. Without deep network visibility, forensic investigations become more difficult, limiting the ability to identify attacks and assess data compromises. These challenges are further compounded by regulatory requirements around the collection, analysis, and storage of network traffic.A Unified Solution for Enhanced ProtectionPalo Alto Networks Prisma Access is a cloud-delivered security platform that provides consistent security for all applications, users, devices, and data, regardless of where they reside. Built on a cloud-resilient and scalable infrastructure, Prisma Access delivers consistent security policies and inspection across all traffic, helping organizations maintain visibility and control in a remote and hybrid work environment.Fidelis Networkis a core component of the Fidelis Elevateplatform, offering Deep Session Inspection, full packet capture, and automated threat detection to uncover sophisticated attacks that evade traditional perimeter defenses. It empowers security teams with forensic-level insight and real-time threat response capabilities across complex enterprise networks.The integration of Fidelis Networkwith Prisma Access Traffic Replication capability bridges these capabilities, combining cloud-delivered and AI-powered security with advanced network detection and response.Organizations can now benefit from:●Decrypted deep visibility into embedded network content – inbound and outbound – across all ports and protocols.●Automated threat detection and hunting, generating automated alerts.●Contextual map of the customer's cyber terrain, providing insights into the enterprise.●Real-time and session-level metadata collection and storage supporting historical detection and investigation.“By integrating Fidelis Network with Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access, organizations gain deep, decrypted visibility and advanced threat detection in a single, unified solution, empowering Zero Trust enforcement and accelerating incident response across hybrid environments,” said Paul Girardi, CISO at Fidelis Security.This unified solution empowers security teams to proactively prevent threats, accelerate incident response, and reduce operational complexity.About Fidelis SecurityFidelis Securityis an industry innovator in proactive cyber defense, protecting modern IT environments for global enterprises through its Proactive XDR and CNAPP platforms. Fidelis solutions unify and simplify security operations by reducing the attack surface, automating threat detection, and accelerating response. Organizations around the world, including top commercial enterprises and government agencies, trust Fidelis to remain resilient through cyberattacks and emerge stronger and more secure.For more information about this integration, visit:For more information about Fidelis, visit:

