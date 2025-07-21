Magician & Motivational Speaker John Kippen Joins Richard Kaufman On Vertical Momentum Podcast

John Kippen

- Richard Kaufman, Vertical Momentum Creator and HostSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trail‐blazing magician, resilience coach, and bestselling author John Kippen appeared on the Vertical Momentum Resiliency Podcast, hosted by veteran icon Richard Kaufman. This inspiring episode, scheduled for release on July 16, 2025, offers listeners a deep dive into Kippen's journey of overcoming adversity using magic, mindset, and personal transformation.A Story of TransformationJohn Kippen - celebrated keynote speaker and performer - found renewed purpose after brain surgery temporarily paralyzed his face. As a result, he has spent over 12 years leveraging close‐up magic and storytelling to engage audiences worldwide, proving that“being different is your superpower”He rose to prominence as both a magician and empowerment coach, delivering emotionally charged keynotes and spiritual resilience talks. His appearances at TEDx events and commanding presence at conventions-from intimate to large-scale-solidify his status as a transformative speaker .What to Expect on Vertical MomentumOn this episode, Richard Kaufman unveils John's illustrious career.-How Kippen reframes physical adversity as a catalyst for creativity-The role of sleight‐of‐hand and narrative in building mental resilience-Lessons learned from intimate performances to global platforms, including TEDx🌍 Why This MattersFor magic enthusiasts, it's a rare opportunity to gain insights from Kippen's unconventional blend of performance and empowerment.For resilience seekers, Kippen's story illuminates how personal challenges can become launching pads for influence.For business leaders and coaches, this dialogue models how storytelling enhances leadership impact.About John KippenJohn Kippen is a renowned Magician, Empowerment Coach, and Motivational Speaker whose work transforms how people perceive challenges. With over a decade of experience, he merges captivating performances with profound life lessons. His journey-from recovering from brain surgery to delivering keynotes and publishing bestsellers-has inspired thousandsTo sign up for John Kippen's coaching, visitAbout Richard Kaufman & Vertical Momentum Resiliency PodcastRichard Kaufman is a respected leader in the podcast industry. His Vertical Momentum Resiliency Podcast explores stories of personal triumph and mental resilience through conversations with individuals who've transformed adversity into growth opportunities.Media Contact:Rob GarciaPhone: 619-316-1856Email: ...Website:

