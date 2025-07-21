Kitten Season Marks Critical Time For Cats And Shelters In Need Ahead Of Nationwide Adoption Events

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This month's adoption event culminates during peak "kitten season," during which the majority of kittens are born in the warmer summer months. This surge of vulnerable kittens and cats can flood shelters in need of 24-hour care, feeding, fostering and finding loving homes.

"During the summer, our local shelter partners see a large increase of cats, and kittens in need of support, constant care and feeding," said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. "During July's National Adoption Week, we ask potential adopters to consider adding to their pack. Whether adopting a cat, kitten, dog or puppy, not only is one life saved, but valuable shelter space also opens to help save the life of another pet in need."

Hill's Pet Nutrition 2025 Pet Study reveal half of Americans are cat parents

Cats are continuing to see a surge in popularity as over 50% of American pet owners now own a cat, according to the Hill's 2025 State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report. The study also found that the rising trend in cat ownership is largely in part because of cats' self-sufficient nature (62%).

With 40% of Americans also reporting that they would likely adopt a cat in the future, Hill's is once again supporting PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week events, providing Hill's Science Diet pet food to all the Adoption Centers in PetSmart stores across the U.S. These partnerships closely align with Hill's 23-year mission to support animal welfare through Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, which provides science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 shelters across North America. Hill's and PetSmart Charities share a commitment to helping pets find loving families and to strengthening the bond between pets and people.

"Our long-standing partnership with PetSmart Charities is built on a shared dedication to the human animal bond," said Courtney Suthoff, director of shelter at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "During National Adoption Week, especially with the surge of 'kitten season,' we are proud to provide high-quality nutrition to adoptable pets and support the incredible work of PetSmart Charities in connecting these animals with loving families, all while strengthening the invaluable relationship between pets and their people."

PetSmart releases new index of the top 25 most cat-loving U.S. cities

PetSmart recently unveiled the top 25 cat-loving cities leading this trend – where residents are not only adopting more cats but spoiling them most. Lexington, KY, Green Bay, WI, and Mount Juliet, TN topped the list.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week details

During PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week, thousands of local shelters will bring adoptable pets including dogs, cats, kittens and puppies into nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with the adoptable pets with staff and volunteers available to help educate potential adopters on any pet care needs.

Dates: July 21-27, 2025

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit petsmart to find the closest store.

Those interested in other ways to support adoptable pets can still make an impact by donating funds to help pets in need at PetSmartCharities . They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting PetSmartCharities/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centers and events.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores, PetSmart Charities has helped more than 11 million pets across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities, while shopping at PetSmart, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $600 million since its inception in 1994. PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 11 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

ABOUT HILL'S PET NUTRITION

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian-recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.

SOURCE PetSmart Charities, Inc.