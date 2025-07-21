One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Helps Homeowners Maximize Smart Thermostat Benefits This Summer

Expert Tips to Beat the Heat and Lower Energy Bills

COLUMBIA, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning wants to help homeowners take control of their comfort and energy costs this summer. With the increasing availability of smart thermostats and a few expert tips on how to maximize their features, it's possible to keep homes cool and efficient even during heat waves.

"When used correctly, smart thermostats do more than adjust the temperature. They can help save energy, reduce cooling bills and learn your home's patterns for maximum comfort," said Richie Drew, vice president of operations at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning.

Smart thermostats are quickly becoming the preferred choice for energy-conscious homeowners, whether you are replacing an entire HVAC system or just opting for an upgraded thermostat. Here's why:



Lower Energy Bills – Traditional thermostats often waste energy by running the HVAC system constantly, even when no one's home. Smart thermostats let you program schedules or adjust settings remotely via a mobile app to only cool (or heat) your home when needed. Using less energy equates to paying less each month for electricity bills.



Track and Improve Energy Use – Many smart thermostats monitor HVAC usage patterns and alert you when energy consumption spikes. With tips and insights, you can make smarter choices to keep costs down.

Smarter, Simpler Comfort – With motion sensors and learning technology, smart thermostats adapt to your family's routines. Some even turn on automatically when you return home and adjust settings to personal preferences over time.

One innovative device that is revolutionizing home climate controls is the Nuve Smart Thermostat. Its user-friendly mobile app allows temperature adjustments from anywhere, while other standout features include direct messaging for personalized advice and smart scheduling that learns your routines.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning offers expert installation to ensure homeowners get the most out of their new smart thermostats, as well as a variety of financing options that can provide manageable monthly payments, flexible financing terms and competitive interest rates.

