Strengthening Its Role As A Global Life Sciences And Logistics Powerhouse Abu Dhabi Launches Operations At Its Regional Vaccine Distribution Hub

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has announced the operational launch of the region's vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi, following the arrival of the facility's first shipments. Located in Abu Dhabi and developed in partnership with leading global and regional stakeholders, the hub is a strategic milestone in the Emirate's vision to strengthen global health security, ensure equitable vaccine access, and build resilient supply chains across the region.

Located in KEZAD and operated by Rafed, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the hub was developed in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), GSK, AD Ports Group, Etihad Cargo, and KEZAD Group. It is a cornerstone of the UAE's expanding life sciences ecosystem and is designed to improve vaccine access across the region. The hub leverages Abu Dhabi's strategic location, its advanced cold-chain logistics infrastructure, and a regulatory environment that is both agile and supportive of innovation. This hub reflects Abu Dhabi's model of cross-sector collaboration uniting government, biopharma, logistics, and innovation under one ecosystem.

The activation of the hub follows a strategic agreement signed between DoH and GSK during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in 2024 to establish regional vaccine distribution capabilities in the emirate. Now realized, the facility becomes GSK's first vaccine distribution centre in the Middle East and the fourth worldwide, further solidifying Abu Dhabi's role in supporting regional health security and global supply chain resilience.

The hub's activation also marks one of the first major operational milestones under HELM - Abu Dhabi's Life Science Cluster, which was officially launched in April 2025 during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week. As the emirate's flagship platform to drive life sciences investment, innovation, and global collaboration, HELM brings together government, industry, and academia to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred global partner in precision health, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and biopharma logistics. The hub's integration under HELM demonstrates how Abu Dhabi is translating its life sciences vision into operational outcomes that drive regional impact.

H.E Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: 'The operational launch of Abu Dhabi's regional vaccine hub signals our readiness to serve the region with speed, precision, and reliability. More than a logistics milestone, this reflects our long-term vision to position Abu Dhabi as a trusted partner in global health where innovation and resilience translate into timely access and measurable public health impact. Through this hub, we are making vaccines more accessible to communities across borders and strengthening the UAE's leadership in preventive, future-ready healthcare.'

The facility will manage a portfolio of more than 20 vaccines, including those for paediatric and adult populations, supporting lifelong immunisation strategies across multiple markets. Designed for scalability, the hub can accommodate emerging vaccine technologies and increased regional demand, while maintaining the highest global quality and safety standards.

Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager, GSK Gulf, commented:

'The launch of our vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi represents a shared commitment to health security, innovation, and access. Through our strategic partnership with DoH and local stakeholders, we are combining scientific excellence with operational strength to ensure timely, efficient delivery of vaccines across the region. The integration of this hub under HELM further demonstrates GSK's pioneering stance and alignment with Abu Dhabi's vision for driving impactful outcomes in the life sciences sector on a regional and global scale. This initiative is also a testament to Abu Dhabi's position in the global value chain, strengthening its role in global health and innovation.'

Rafed, the operator of the facility, has deployed advanced cold-chain and smart distribution technologies that preserve vaccine integrity and ensure end-to-end visibility throughout the logistics process. The hub is fully integrated with Etihad Cargo's PharmaLife network, which connects Abu Dhabi to more than 100 international destinations and offers time-sensitive, temperature-controlled freight services tailored for pharmaceutical products.

Mohammad Mustafa Saeed, Chief Executive Officer of Rafed added: 'As a PureHealth company, Rafed is committed to delivering healthcare excellence through world-class pharmaceutical logistics. The launch of this regional vaccine distribution hub is a tangible expression of our strategy to strengthen health systems, improve access, and build resilience across borders. By deploying advanced cold-chain and smart distribution technologies, we are enabling real-time, end-to-end visibility. We remain focused on supporting governments and health partners with confidence and reliability to achieve better health outcomes for communities from Abu Dhabi across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.'

The facility is expected to distribute millions of doses annually, shortening delivery timelines across the region and improving the integrity of vaccine supply.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways added: 'Etihad Cargo's participation in this initiative reflects our continued investment in healthcare logistics. Our network and specialised PharmaLife product play a critical role in transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines reliably and efficiently across the region. We are proud to support Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global leader in life sciences and supply chain excellence.'

The facility's activation significantly strengthens Abu Dhabi's life sciences value chain and supports the UAE's ambition to serve as a global hub for innovation-led, knowledge-based industries. Its operational readiness will help improve vaccine access, reduce delivery lead times, and address public health needs through a more proactive and resilient healthcare model.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and partners interested in leveraging Abu Dhabi's vaccine logistics capabilities are invited to join HELM and explore opportunities through The hub is expected to expand in scale and scope as Abu Dhabi continues to invest in strengthening its global life sciences footprint.