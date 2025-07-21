Lower House Head Meets UK Parliamentarians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 21 (Petra) – Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Monday welcomed a delegation of the Coalition for Global Prosperity, a group of British parliamentarians comprising members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, headed by Rosie Boughton-Shields, the coalition's Head of Overseas Visits.During the meeting with the 9-member team, Safadi stressed the importance and depth of Anglo-Jordanian relations and the need to further strengthen cooperation across all fields. He urged intensifying efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of urgent aid to the Strip.The Lower House Head also spoke about Jordan's political, economic, and administrative modernization scheme as a major national project directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II with the aim of expanding participation in decision-making and achieving partisan, programmatic parliaments focused on women and youth.For her part, Boughton-Shields reviewed the objectives of the Coalition for Global Prosperity, a non-partisan parliamentary group established in 2017.Lord Martin Callanan, Shadow Foreign Secretary in the House of Lords, commended the role of Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in achieving security and stability in the region.He valued the Kingdom's role in the refugee issue, and spoke of the need to provide the necessary aid to the Kingdom and refugee-host countries.