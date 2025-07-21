Seguritech Unveils Early Warning Smartwatch For Enhanced Emergency Response

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Innovative wearable technology connects users directly to the first responders' network of Command and Control Centers while offering comprehensive personal safety technology and health monitoring features

MIAMI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, today announced the launch of its Early Warning Smartwatch, an innovative wearable device designed to provide immediate emergency assistance in critical situations.

Seguritech's Early Warning Smartwatch

The new smartwatch operates through a specialized technological platform developed by Seguritech, which connects to the first responders' network of Command and Control Centers and, in turn, to 911 emergency services. In critical situations, users can activate an immediate emergency response protocol with a single press of a button, transmitting their identification information and precise GPS location. This data is relayed to government officials and first responders-who monitor and operate the Centers-facilitating an optimal, timely response. Seguritech serves as the security technology innovator and provider behind this integrated emergency communication solution.

"With over 30 years of experience addressing some of the most complex safety challenges in Mexico, Seguritech has established a trusted track record serving citizens, government institutions and private sector clients," said Ariel Picker, CEO of Seguritech. "The Early Warning Smartwatch represents a significant advancement in personal safety technology. This innovative tool enables rapid response in situations where every second counts."

The companion mobile device application enhances emergency response capabilities by enabling video communication with Command and Control Centers or silent text communication when voice communication is not possible. When activated, the system also notifies pre-selected emergency contacts, allowing family and friends to provide responders with potentially life-saving information.

Beyond its advanced emergency features, the smartwatch includes comprehensive lifestyle and health monitoring capabilities, including:

- Sleep pattern analysis

- Activity & exercise monitoring

- Heart rate measurement

- Menstrual cycle tracking

- Weather updates

- WhatsApp & social media connectivity

Seguritech developed the Early Warning Smartwatch as part of its ongoing commitment to public safety innovation.

About Seguritech

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

For more information, please visit seguritech .

Media Contact:

Dan McDermott, ICR

[email protected]

646-677-1811

