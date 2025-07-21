Dataprise Soars In The Rankings To Be Named A Top 25 MSP Worldwide On Channel Partners 2025 MSP 501 List

Annual Channel Partners MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services, has been named one of the top 25 managed service providers worldwide, earning the #22 spot on the 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 list. This marks a 73-place rise from the company's 2024 ranking and its 16th consecutive year being recognized on this prestigious industry list.

This placement confirms Dataprise's standing as one of the most trusted and high-performing managed service providers in the global market.

"As technology challenges grow more complex, businesses need more than just an IT provider-they need a strategic partner with the scale, expertise, and proven performance to move them forward," said Mary Beth Hamilton, CMO of Dataprise. "The MSP 501 is often viewed as the pinnacle MSP award, and our continued growth-with now 16 years of placement-speaks to the strength of our end-to-end solutions, the depth of our industry knowledge, and our ongoing commitment to delivering real business outcomes for our clients nationwide."

Key Highlights of Dataprise's 2025 MSP 501 Recognition:



Ranked #22 globally out of thousands of MSP applicants



Jumped 73 spots from the 2024 MSP 501 ranking



16 consecutive years on the prestigious Channel Partners MSP 501 list

Recognized for excellence in cybersecurity, cloud services, IT support, and recurring revenue growth

"The MSP 501 is more than a ranking-it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content. "Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape."

The Channel Partners MSP 501 list serves as a global benchmark for top-performing MSPs, ranking applicants through a rigorous review conducted by Channel Partners' research team and editors. Rankings are based on long-term financial health, operational efficiency, recurring revenue, and innovation in service delivery.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise is committed to helping clients achieve excellence through technology. As the strategic managed service and cybersecurity partner to CIOs and IT leaders across the U.S., Dataprise delivers expert-led services including managed IT, cybersecurity, disaster recovery (DRaaS), cloud, infrastructure, and end-user support. With a focus on driving business transformation and mitigating risk, Dataprise empowers organizations to stay secure, agile, and competitive.

