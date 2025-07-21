Tiktok Puts Premium On Video Quality, Not Audience Size - Company Director
Speaking at the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Sokolov noted that TikTok offers a fundamentally new model of digital communication, different from traditional social networks.
“On TikTok, reach depends not on the number of followers, but on content quality. You might not have a single follower, yet your video can be seen by millions. This is a fundamental difference between the new media ecosystem and the classic model,” he emphasized.
He also noted that the platform is becoming an important tool not only for content creators and brands but also for politicians, government bodies, and media aiming to reach the younger generation.
