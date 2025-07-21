Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tiktok Puts Premium On Video Quality, Not Audience Size - Company Director


2025-07-21 09:08:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21.​ TikTok is the platform of the future, where the key factor is not the number of followers, but the idea itself, said Serguei Sokolov, Director of Public Policy and Corporate Affairs Department of TikTok (ByteDance) for Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Mongolia, Trend reports.

Speaking at the III Shusha Global Media Forum, Sokolov noted that TikTok offers a fundamentally new model of digital communication, different from traditional social networks.

“On TikTok, reach depends not on the number of followers, but on content quality. You might not have a single follower, yet your video can be seen by millions. This is a fundamental difference between the new media ecosystem and the classic model,” he emphasized.

He also noted that the platform is becoming an important tool not only for content creators and brands but also for politicians, government bodies, and media aiming to reach the younger generation.

