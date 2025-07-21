Movora Becomes Exclusive Distributor Of Aesculap Surgical Power Systems In North America
This partnership further strengthens Movora's commitment to providing premium orthopedic and surgical solutions to veterinary professionals across North America. By securing exclusive distribution rights, Movora will ensure enhanced access to Aesculap's innovative power systems, reinforcing its role as a leader in the veterinary surgical space.
"Movora has a long-standing relationship with Aesculap Surgical Power products as part of our core orthopedic business, and we are very excited about the exclusive partnership in North America, our largest market," said Guy Spörri, CEO of Movora. "This agreement represents a significant step forward in our mission to support veterinary professionals with world-class surgical technologies."
Achim Ott, Export Sales Manager at Aesculap/B. Braun VetCare, added: "We are very much looking forward to our continued cooperation and hope for further successful business together."
The agreement officially designates Movora as the exclusive North American distributor of Aesculap Surgical Power and accessories, ensuring streamlined service, consistent availability, and expert support for customers across the U.S. and Canada.
Non-Movora Aesculap Power Customers will utilize Movora for all Aesculap Power Equipment Repairs moving forward. Please visit for more information and to get started.
For more information, visit .
Media Contacts:
Korrie Wilhelm, VP Global MarCom, Brand Strategy & Ecommerce
Movora
...
904.436.6540
Achim Ott, Export Sales Manager
BBraun VetCare/Aesculap
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Movora
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment