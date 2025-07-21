CSW Industrials Announces Date For Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call
Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at .
A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until August 14, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13754759. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at .
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113

