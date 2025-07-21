CSW Industrials Announces Date For Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 31, 2025, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at .

A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until August 14, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13754759. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at .

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

