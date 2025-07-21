Downtown Binghamton Multifamily Property Heads To Auction August 1113

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 257 Washington Street to be Offered via Ten-X Online Platform









BINGHAMTON, N.Y., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of 257 Washington Street, a centrally located, income-producing multifamily asset in the heart of Binghamton, New York. The property will be sold through a Ten-X online auction, scheduled for August 11–13, 2025 , with a starting bid of $400,000 .

Originally built in 1926 and fully renovated in 2016, the 12,544-square-foot building features 18 residential units , with 11 currently leased and stabilized , providing immediate rental income and long-term upside. The asset is ideally positioned within Binghamton's Center City -walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shops, and public amenities, and just minutes from Route 17/I-86 and I-81 .

Located less than two miles from Binghamton University, which serves more than 18,000 students, the property sits in a supply-constrained submarket with a 4.6% vacancy rate and strong year-over-year rent growth. The building features modern enhancements, including individual HVAC and utility meters for each unit , automatic entry locks , a full sprinkler system , and elevator access . It is also eligible for historic tax credits , enhancing its investment potential.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-located, partially leased asset in a market with strong fundamentals and limited new development,” said Scott Warren, Managing Director of SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors.“257 Washington Street offers both immediate cash flow and strategic value-add potential.”

The auction will be conducted exclusively on Ten-X.com, with due diligence materials, property information, and registration details available online.

