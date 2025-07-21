Iphone 17 Air Coming This September: What To Expect In Display, Battery, And More?

The iPhone 17 Air, which is reported to be the thinnest iPhone ever, is the main attraction of Apple's upcoming iPhone generation. The Air model, which is scheduled to ship in September, is already creating interest because of a wave of leaks that suggest a dramatic redesign, improved internals, and some astute trade-offs targeted at people who want power without the bulk. The ultra-thin 2024 iPad Pro is said to have served as Apple's inspiration, thus the iPhone 17 Air may signal a shift in the company's design ethos.

iPhone 17 Air: Here Is What LEAKS Suggest

iPhone 17 Air: Design and Display

Rumours circulating through the supply chain and leaks from fake units indicate that Apple is making a big push this year. The iPhone 17 Air may be one of the thinnest smartphones available, with a thickness of only 5.5 mm, and probably even thinner in some places. Comparing it to the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro, there is a noticeable difference. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu predict a final thickness of between 5 and 6.25 mm, while Bloomberg's Mark Gurman anticipates the new model to be about 2 mm slimmer than its predecessor.

A 6.6-inch OLED display on the front could be visible; this is a nice spot that sits between the Pro Max and the regular iPhone 17. The same high-brightness panel seen in the current Pro versions may be utilised in this display, but it would have better lifetime and power efficiency. Although the absence of adaptive refresh down to 1Hz suggests that always-on display may still be limited to Pro models, a 120Hz refresh rate is apparently in the works, which would be a first for non-Pro iPhones.

iPhone 17 Air: Processor

The iPhone 17 Air's internal components are predicted to be similar to those of the iPhone 17 Pro, with Apple's next-generation A19 CPU and 12GB of RAM. That is a blatant indication that Apple does not want this incredibly tiny device to be perceived as having low performance.

iPhone 17 Air: Camera

In an unexpected move, Apple may reduce the iPhone 17 Air's rear lens options to just one. According to reports, the corporation is forgoing the multi-lens arrangement in favour of a 48MP wide-angle camera, which is the same high-quality sensor used in the current iPhones, in order to save space. A new horizontal camera bar design that matches the next iPhone 17 Pro's aesthetic is hinted at in leaked mockups.

iPhone 17 Air: Battery

The battery is anticipated to be one of the more significant trade-offs. A well-known Weibo account with over 1.4 million followers, Instant Digital, claims that the iPhone 17 Air's battery will have a capacity of less than 3,000mAh, with one rumour putting it at about 2,800mAh.

iPhone 17 Air: Price

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air would retail for $899 in the US, which is between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000. If it replaces the iPhone 16 Plus, it may cost about Rs 90,000 in India. Due to rising component costs, reports also suggest a minor price increase for the full iPhone 17 lineup. According to reports, Apple is relying on the Air's flagship-level performance and new design to support the price rise.