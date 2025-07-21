Land Pooling Scheme 'Pro-Farmer', 'Development Oriented': Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Dhuri (Punjab), July 21 (IANS) Calling the new land pooling scheme as "pro-farmer" and "development oriented", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday, urged the people not to get swayed away with the misleading propaganda spread by the opposition parties in the state.

Addressing the gathering after disbursing developing grants of Rs 31.30 crore among 70 villages in the Dhuri Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister hit out at the Opposition for hoodwinking facts to misinform the people about this scheme for vested political interests.

He also said that there will be no forcible acquisition of land under the land pooling scheme and it will benefit the farmers of the state.

Chief Minister Mann said that people are aware of the dubious character of the opposition leaders who have backstabbed the people of Punjab on several issues.

The Chief Minister added that the land pooling is aimed at creating a perennial source of income for farmers and making them an active partner in growth and progress of the state.

He said that no forcible acquisition of land will be done in the state and only those farmers who will agree under the policy will give their land.

Chief Minister Mann said that as per the policy, the farmers will get commercial and residential plots in the scheme.

He added that the commercial property in the planned colonies to be carved out in this land pooling scheme will be a permanent asset for the farmers for their income.

He said that the policy is aimed at giving impetus to the overall growth, adding that this scheme will benefit every common man by giving a major boost to the overall development of the state.

Chief Minister Mann assured everyone that no land will be forcibly taken and all development on acquired land will proceed in a legal and transparent manner.

Envisioning that the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' will act as a catalyst to eradicate the menace of drugs from the state, the Chief Minister said, adding that under the campaign, the state government has already broken the backbone of the drugs.

He said that big fishes involved in drug trade have already been jailed and people can see a proof of it in the Nabha Jail.

Chief Minister Mann added that this crackdown against drugs will continue in the coming days, too, till this menace is completely eradicated from the state.