Opendna Unveils Next-Generation Genetic Tests: Polyrisk+ And An Extended Totalrisk+
Key Highlights:
PolyRisk+: Utilizes aggregated genetic variants and the patient's clinical data to compute an individual's susceptibility to complex diseases based on polygenic risk.
Extended TotalRisk+: Supplements polygenic data with insights from known high-impact monogenic mutations for a comprehensive risk picture.
Expanded coverage: Now includes 30 conditions, extending full-body assessments well beyond traditional cardiometabolic and cancer profiling.
Physician-ordered: Both tests are available only through healthcare providers, empowering clinicians to guide interpretation and integrate results into patient care plans.
“We're thrilled to launch these comprehensive tools,” said Dr. Eran Feldhay, Chief Executive Officer at OpenDNA.“PolyRisk+ and TotalRisk+ offer physicians and their patients actionable insights-long before symptoms appear-across a broad span of health domains.”
Why This Matters
1. Advancing Precision Prevention - Polygenic risk scoring is gaining traction as a tool that can significantly influence screening and prevention strategies. OpenDNA's tests build on this momentum, delivering multi-domain risk profiling.
2. Enhanced Monitoring & Management - By covering autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and respiratory disorders, OpenDNA empowers clinicians to personalize monitoring like never before. This aligns with the trend of using PRS to guide early intervention in cardiovascular and neurological diseases.
3. Physician-Led, Patient-Focused - These tests offer clarity and context under physician counsel-addressing concerns that raw genetic risk scores can cause anxiety or misunderstanding. Physicians can translate results into preventative actions and targeted surveillance.
About the Tests
PolyRisk+: Polygenic, 30 complex-condition indications, physician-ordered, for risk stratification & prevention
TotalRisk+: Polygenic + Monogenic, 30 complex-condition indications plus hereditary risks, physician-ordered, for deeper genetic insight and risk stratification
Availability & Access
PolyRisk+ and TotalRisk+ are now available for physicians to order for their adult patients. Samples are collected via cheek swab, and results-delivered through a secure provider portal-include clear interpretive reports with follow-up guidance.
About OpenDNA
OpenDNA is dedicated to empowering precision healthcare through AI-based, data-driven genetic testing. Our mission is simple: equip clinicians and patients with insights that drive better health decisions-so care is proactive, personalized, and preventative.
For more information, visit or contact your healthcare provider.
Nir Gamliel, CBO
OpenDNA
+1 240-401-9712
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment