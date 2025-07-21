Sofema Online Launches Fourth Edition Of Aviation Leadership Scholarship €50,000 In Global Training Support

Aviation Leadership Scholarship Program

Sofema Online announces €50,000 in aviation leadership training for 100 professionals as part of the 2025 edition of its global scholarship program.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, BULGARIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced the launch of the fourth edition of its Aviation Leadership Scholarship Program , furthering its commitment to supporting professional development within the aviation industry. This initiative will provide no-cost access to over €50,000 worth of specialized training to 100 selected participants worldwide.The 2025 Leadership Scholarship includes access to eight focused courses designed to build key leadership competencies relevant to aviation operations and management. The program, valued at more than €500 per participant, is conducted entirely online and spans a six-month learning period.Courses included in the program are as follows:Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Leadership SkillsAviation Leadership – Body Language for ExecutivesAviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Building CompetencyAviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Communication and AssertivenessAviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public SpeakingAviation Leadership – Developing TeamsAviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Core Principles of Operational ExcellenceAviation Leadership – Negotiating SkillsEach course is delivered through Sofema Online's training platform and includes certification upon successful completion. Participants who complete the entire series will also receive an Aviation Future Leaders Scholarship Certificate , issued electronically.In addition to the self-paced courses, successful applicants will be invited to attend exclusive virtual workshops led by Steve Bentley, FRAeS, CEO of Sofema Aviation Services. These sessions are designed to enhance the learning experience through direct engagement with real-world leadership scenarios.Applications for the scholarship will remain open until 31 August 2025. Selected candidates will be enrolled in early September and granted six months to complete the program. The initiative is provided free of charge to successful applicants as part of Sofema Online's ongoing commitment to supporting industry leadership development.For further details about the program structure and application process, ...

