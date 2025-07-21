VEOCELTM's Lyocell Fibers For Enhanced Cleaning Take Center Stage At World Of Wipes 2025
About the Lenzing Group
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024
Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.
[1] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing).
[2] "plastic" means a material consisting of a polymer as defined in point 5 of Article 3 of Regulation (EC) No 1907/2006, to which additives or other substances may have been added, and which can function as a main structural component of final products, with the exception of natural polymers that have not been chemically modified.
[3] Compared to LENZINGTM Lyocell Standard fibers
[4] Compared to LENZINGTM Lyocell Standard fibers
[5] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing).
[6] A range of LENZINGTM Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions.
[7] These results were calculated using the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) tools provided by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. The Higg MSI tools assess impacts of materials from cradle-to-gate for a finished material (e.g. to the point at which the materials are ready to be assembled into a product). However, this figure only shows impacts from cradle to fiber production gate. VEOCELTM branded fibers' LCA results are represented by TENCELTM/ECOVEROTM data based on Higg MSI database v3.7 (December, 2023).
