Soolra Unveils Case That Transforms An Iphone Into A Powerful, Pocket-Sized Gaming Console

MIAMI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retro gaming fans face two challenges when it comes to playing their favorite 8-bit games - they either have to buy an emulator device that only grants access to titles from one console or the emulator on their phone uses the touchscreen to control actions, which doesn't allow for tactile feedback. Sagi Yatom's passion for playing retro video games drove him to address those challenges. That's why he developed Soolra : a new iPhone case that converts into a portable video game console.

Soolra's controller case looks and feels like any other phone case; however, users can simply slide the bottom half off and flip it to the front to instantly transform their iPhone into a handheld gaming device. With its comfortable, ergonomic design that wraps securely around iPhones, the setup is effortless: flip, snap and play.

Soolra's emulator delivers a seamless gaming experience for a wide variety of titles - from modern, fast-paced action and story-driven adventures to retro classics. Gaming enthusiasts can download their favorite games, add the code to the Soolra emulator and access classics like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Modern gamers can use Bluetooth connectivity to pair with an Xbox or PlayStation, turning it into a controller to play today's popular titles like FIFA, Fortnite and NBA 2K25. Whether revisiting old favorites or discovering new ones, Soolra makes gaming more fun, captivating and responsive.

“Mobile gaming has been held back by touchscreens for too long,” Yatom said.“We wanted to reimagine what is possible for retro gaming by putting physical buttons back in players' hands with an iPhone case that transforms into a controller. Now, with real, responsive controls, gamers can enjoy a more engaging experience that gives the feel of nostalgic devices.”

Because Soolra is an iPhone case, it's not clunky like other emulators. Distinctive features include:



A/B/X/Y action buttons

8-directional pad for precise movement

Start and select menu buttons

A custom-built app that serves as a high-performance emulator for various retro gaming platforms Bluetooth connectivity for improved sound quality and TV casting options



Soolra is also driving advancement for the game developer community. Its open platform invites developers to integrate and optimize their games for the Soolra ecosystem. Experienced coders and aspiring game developers are encouraged to explore the full range of capabilities offered by Soolra and to contribute to the evolution of retro gaming.

Future updates will include support for modding, cheat code integration and customization, providing even more flexibility for gamers and developers alike. With its blend of nostalgia, modern tech and portability, Soolra is poised to become a go-to accessory for retro fans to casual players and everyone in between.

The case is available on the Soolra website for $80. It is compatible with iPhones 13 through 15 and Pro models 13 through 16, offering high-resolution graphics and up to 100 hours of battery life. Soolra offers a range of colors for the case, including blue, pink, grey and black.

For more information about Soolra or to purchase, visit: . To download the app, visit . See the media kit here for high-res product images.

About Soolra

Soolra is a mobile gaming company dedicated to transforming how gamers play. Its controller case and emulator app work together to turn any iPhone into a portable gaming console, combining tactile controls with advanced technology for a seamless and immersive experience. Focused on precision and portability, Soolra makes high-quality gaming accessible and enjoyable for users of all ages, anytime and anywhere.

