Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Moment Of Profound Pain For Nation': Yunus Condoles Bangladesh Air Force Training Jet Crash

2025-07-21 08:12:16
Following the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet into an educational institution in the capital city of Dhaka on Monday, Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, expressed his profound grief over the incident.

At least three people were killed, and more than 100 others were injured in the crash at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the Bangladeshi capital, the Daily Star reported.

“Irreparable Loss For Bangladesh Air Force”: Yunus

In his condolence message on X, Yunus described the incident as an "irreparable" loss for the Bangladesh Air Force, as well as others affected. 

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BJI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today. The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," Yunus stated in the post. 

The Chief Adviser further prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the crash.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," the post added. 

Earlier in the afternoon today, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka, the Daily Star reported.

According to the Daily Star, eight units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, along with personnel from the Bangladesh Army, rushed to the scene after being alerted about the incident. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the site. 

